IOWA — The high heat and humidity will last another day in central Iowa as highs are expected to reach the lower and middle 90s across the area Tuesday afternoon.

A Heat Advisory is in effect for the SE half of Iowa Tuesday

Heat index values will approach 105° for parts of central and southeastern Iowa Tuesday afternoon, therefore, a Heat Advisory is in effect until 7:00 p.m. It will feel much cooler in western and northwest Iowa due to a cold front.

A cold front may spark strong to severe storms Tuesday afternoon

A cold front is moving across Iowa which will bring a big drop in humidity for Wednesday but may allow for isolated storms to form in central and southeastern Iowa Tuesday. Plenty of moisture and energy will be available for storms, but there are still a few factors that may prevent them from forming.

A level 1 (marginal) to level 2 (slight) risk for severe weather is in place for central and southeastern Iowa which means isolated to scattered strong to severe storms are possible.

If all factors come together, isolated storms will be possible starting after 4:00 p.m. in central and southeastern Iowa. Storms that form will have the potential to produce damaging wind gusts and some large hail. The threat of tornadoes remains very low.

Storm chances will hold on until about sunset and then as the sun goes down any storms still in the area will begin to dissipate.

Storms that form will develop in central and southeastern Iowa Tuesday evening and move east before dissipating late.

Tuesday night and Wednesday

As the cold front moves into Illinois after sunset storms will subside. Expect a partly cloudy night with temperatures in the mid-60s.

Lows will be in the 60s tonight with highs in the 80s on Wednesday.

Wednesday afternoon will be partly to mostly sunny with a lot less humidity. Expect a light northwest breeze with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

For more on the latest forecast visit www.WHO13.com/weather.