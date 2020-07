Central Iowa will experience the hottest day of the year so far with heat index values above 100° in many cities Wednesday. A Heat Advisory is in effect for most of central Iowa (especially east half) until 8 PM as it will feel like 100-105°.

Forecast highs are in the middle 90s today. When the temperature outside is 90°, it only takes 30 min for a car temperature to rise to 124° when the air is off. Below is a graphic from San Francisco State University showing how fast the inside of a car can warm up when the air is off and the windows are up. On a day like today, it only takes one hour for the inside of a car to climb to near 140°.