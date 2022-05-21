Cold weather has returned to the state this weekend, and clearing skies overnight combining with lessening winds will leave the perfect set up for frost over Western Iowa tonight into Sunday morning.

For those that have finally gotten flower beds and gardens started, cover up those sensitive plants with blankets tonight for areas west of Highway 169.

Chilly temperatures will remain in the forecast for much of next week, however, overnight lows should actually be a bit more mild than what we’ll see tonight.

The difference will be cloud cover that will be a prominent feature from Monday on, as clouds and rain remain in the forecast at different points from Monday through Wednesday. While temperatures will be around 15 degrees below the average highs which should be in the mid-70s, the cloud cover blanket will hopefully be enough to keep lows well away from frost territory, even with cool starts to overnights.

Monday Departure From Average High

Tuesday Departure From Average High

Wednesday Departure From Average High

Thursday Departure From Average High