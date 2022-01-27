From warm to frigid: How long will our next cold snap last?

Thursday’s warm up will be short-lived as an arctic front passes through the state in the evening. The wind will shift toward the northwest and increase to 10-20 mph with this front, bringing in a much colder air mass. While highs will be in the lower 30s throughout the afternoon, nearly all of central and northern Iowa will see temperatures plummet into the single digits below zero through the overnight.

Temperatures Thursday night into Friday morning

Despite light northwest winds overnight, it will still be cold enough to see wind chills at 20-29° below zero in north-central Iowa, so a Wind Chill Advisory is in effect from midnight until 9 am on Friday in this area. This includes Kossuth, Humboldt, Wright, and Franklin counties.

This cold snap will be relatively short-lived as well with temperatures expected to return to near-average for the weekend. As high pressure departs to the east early Saturday, a warm front will begin to lift over the state early. Single-digit lows Saturday morning will turn into highs in the 30s thanks to this warm front. Although a cold front will follow early Sunday, temperatures won’t drop all that much. Lows will be in the teens early Sunday with highs in the mid and upper 20s to near 30° Sunday afternoon.

3-Day forecast for Des Moines, IA

Extended forecast

Another warm-up is expected through the early part of next week as the weather pattern changes a bit to support warmer temperatures. Highs will climb to around 40° on Monday and Tuesday. The pattern changes yet again Tuesday into Wednesday as a large wave to the west begins to arrive in the central United States. Some rain is possible Tuesday during the day with snow chances expected to follow Tuesday night into Wednesday.

A much colder air mass will arrive mid to late next week. Expect highs in the teens to near 20° for the first weekend of February. For the latest forecast from the WHO 13 Storm Team, visit www.WHO13.com/weather.