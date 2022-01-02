Dangerously frigid temperatures starting off Sunday

A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect until Noon on Sunday for all of Central Iowa. Wind chills may drop to as low as -25 to -35 through Sunday morning. It will be the coldest in Northern Iowa with a Wind Chill Warning in effect. Frostbite can happen in about 30 minutes or less with weather conditions like this.

Snow totals from Saturday ranged from 3-5″ from the Metro. 8-9″ of snow fell in parts of Southern Iowa. Some blowing snow may occur this morning with slick roads from the remaining snow.



Humeston 9″

Pella 8″

Ottumwa 6.8″

Appanoose 6.5″

Centerville 6.0″

Osceola 5.8″

Knoxville 5.5″

Altoona 5.5″

Des Moines 4.2″

Norwalk 4″

Johnston 3.8″

Ankeny 3″

Grimes 2.5″

Ames 0.5″

It will be sunny and cold today. Highs will be in the single digits to just above 10 degrees in some spots. The winds will lighten up into the afternoon. We will be clear and cold tonight with many locations dropping back below 0. More sunshine is expected on Monday and temperatures will significantly warm up as a warm front brings low 30s back across the state. We’ll stay mild in the 30s on Tuesday with more clouds.

A front moves through the Upper Midwest and Iowa on Wednesday. This will bring more clouds and a drop in temperatures. Highs will be in the teens again by Wednesday and single digits on Thursday. We may even have a little light snow Wednesday night through Thursday morning.