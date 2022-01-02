Forecast: Another roller coaster with some snow chances this week

A weak warm front will lift over the state early Monday, shifting the wind toward the south. Depending on your location, you may see mid to upper 20s, low 30s, or mid to upper 30s. That difference in temperature is due to the snow that fell over the weekend. 5-8″ of snow fell across parts of southeast Iowa, which will help to keep highs in the 20s over that part of Iowa. However, in NW Iowa no snow was observed and that will help temperatures reach the mid and upper 30s on Monday.

The milder and more average temperatures will continue into Tuesday, but a cold front overnight Tuesday into Wednesday will drop Wednesday’s highs to the lower and middle teens. A slight chance of snow is expected for parts of northern Iowa and southern Minnesota, but accumulation looks light. Thursday will also feature a chance for snow, mainly targeting the SW part of Iowa, though it is still too early to tell on how far north this will reach and how much snow to expect. Central Iowa is guaranteed more cold. Single digit highs will make Thursday the coldest day of the week.

This cool down is also short lived as highs return to the 30s again by Saturday. However, the overall temperature outlook for the month of January is below average for Iowa. The climate prediction center’s 30-day outlook shows a better chance for below average temperatures than above average or average. Of course that has proven true with the first two days of the month recording single digit highs and lows.