FIRST SNOW: chances increasing for the late week

Rain First

Rain will arrive across central Iowa Wednesday morning with two snow chances following for the end of the week.

An upper level wave is starting to form in the NW part of North America. That wave will really develop throughout Wednesday and Thursday.

On Wednesday, rain is expected to arrive from the south during the mid to late morning hours. Rain will start off light and spotty, but start to become more widespread during the afternoon. Isolated thunderstorms will be possible after sunset on Wednesday which is when most of the rain will accumulate.

Rain totals will depend on where the heaviest band of rain sets up, but most will see a half inch to one inch of rainfall with a few spots picking up more than an inch and a half of rain.

Rain ends, strong wind arrives

Rain will then push into eastern Iowa early Thursday, with central Iowa experiencing a mainly dry, but very windy Thursday afternoon. Northwest winds will be 25-35 mph with wind gusts near 40 mph.

Late Thursday into early Friday the same system that will bring central Iowa rain, will also bring parts of Iowa its first snowfall of the season.

First snow chance

As the low spins around, the coldest part of the system will push into the northern part of Iowa Friday morning. This is where and when the best chance for accumulating snow will be. The main question with this storm is how far south will the snow make it? As of Tuesday afternoon some snowflakes are possible just south of I-80, but accumulation is unlikely. In far northern Iowa some spots could see up to about one inch of snowfall, but most, if not all of that will melt immediately as it hits the ground.

Second snow chance

The second chance for snow is Saturday night into Sunday morning. More details will come on this chance as the system develops throughout the week. Check out the latest video forecast here.