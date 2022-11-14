Central Iowa has its first opportunity for measurable snow on Tuesday. A winter storm that will move across Oklahoma, Kansas, and Missouri will bring the potential for a band of light snow to develop across Central Iowa and the I-35 corridor beginning early Tuesday morning.

Surface Map

The snow looks to be light to briefly-moderate at times but could make roads slick for the morning commute. The snow should begin around 2:00 a.m. lifting in from the southwest corner of Iowa and filling in north to south along I-35 through 8:00 a.m. It will begin to taper off through mid-afternoon.

Storm Path: Monday night through Tuesday evening

Snowfall totals through Tuesday night should be minimal within 1 to 3″.

The heaviest band of snow looks to set up north to south directly over central Iowa and slightly to the west of I-35.

Some wrap-around snow showers may linger across Iowa into Wednesday and that could add another trace to half an inch through the end of the day Wednesday.

We are watching for possibly another wave to bring snow showers across Northeast Iowa on Thursday, dropping in from Minnesota.

For the full forecast, please visit our weather page here.