IOWA — The heat continues for another day on Thursday. Friday will also keep the extreme heat over our state.

All of Iowa is under a Heat Advisory through Friday night, as afternoon and evening temperatures will be in the upper 90s to 100 degrees and heat index values will be above 100. An Excessive Heat Warning begins at noon in southeast Iowa and will last through Friday evening, due to even higher temperatures to 100 and heat index values as high as 110.

Here’s a slideshow of the expected Heat Index Values from Thursday noon through Friday night:

Thursday Noon

Thursday 4 PM

Friday Noon

Friday 4 PM

A cold front will cross the state late Friday night and bring a few thunderstorms overnight and drop in temperatures. Highs will return to the upper 80s to 90 degrees Saturday and Sunday.

