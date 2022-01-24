Dangerous cold expected for Tuesday’s bus stop forecast

IOWA — Below zero temperatures are expected to return across central Iowa Monday night into Tuesday morning, but the wind will make it dangerous to be outside. A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect Tuesday night through noon Tuesday for those north of Highway 34 (in southern Iowa). Temperatures will fall back into the lower teens at 6 p.m. and bottom out near -5° by sunrise Tuesday, but a northwest wind at 5-15 mph will make it feel like 20-30° below zero.

Limit time outdoors

Time outdoors should be limited to less than 30 minutes for humans and animals as exposure to extreme cold can increase the chances of developing frostbite. Symptoms of frostbite include but are not limited to, numbness, a prickling feeling, and discoloration of skin. When outdoors, you should dress in several layers of loose clothing and make sure they stay dry. Wet clothing in extreme cold can increase the chances of developing hypothermia. Symptoms of hypothermia include but are not limited to, shivering, slurred speech, fatigue, and confusion.

If you need a warm place to go there are several available options within Polk County, click here to view them. The county uses the same locations for cooling shelters in the summer months.

What is a wind chill advisory?

Extreme cold headlines are issued by the National Weather Service. There are three types of wind chill alerts, and the distinction between the three can get confusing. A wind chill watch is issued in the 2-3 days leading up to a major cold snap. Once the expected cold gets within 1-2 days, an advisory or warning is issued. Deciding which to use depends on just how cold it will be. A wind chill advisory is issued for wind chills that will be UP TO -30°. Frostbite can develop on exposed skin in 20-30 minutes. In the most extreme cases or when wind chills will be at or below -30°, a wind chill warning is issued. This is when frostbite can develop on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

