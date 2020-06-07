Cristobal to Impact Iowa This Week

The sky will remain mostly clear overnight, but after another hot day lows will only fall into the lower 70s. Monday looks very similar. The sky will be mostly sunny, humidity will be high, and the wind will remain elevated, so expect afternoon highs in the lower 90s across the state.

Monday 6/8/2020 High Temperatures

Already by Monday night cloud cover will begin to increase as the remnants of Tropical Storm Cristobal (making landfall near Louisiana Sunday night) push north into the Midwest. However, rainfall will likely hold off until the late morning and early afternoon Tuesday with the heaviest rain falling east of I-35. Those east of I-35 can expect to see 2-3″+ rainfall amounts alone from the remnants of Cristobal. Those just west of this main band can expect less than an inch in most cases.

Remnants of Cristobal drop heavy rain across the eastern half of the state Tuesday, followed by a separate wave Tuesday night.

That’s not all of the rain we’ll see this week, though. A strong wave to the west will arrive almost immediately after Cristobal moves in, dumping another 1-2″ of rain across much of western and central Iowa Tuesday night through Wednesday morning. Most rain is expected to end before noon Wednesday with clearing throughout the afternoon and evening. Thanks to heavy rain, Tuesday and Wednesday will be much cooler, topping out in the mid to upper 70s.

The rest of the week looks much drier as these two waves depart. Expect a mostly sunny sky Thursday-Saturday with highs in the mid to upper 70s.