DES MOINES, Iowa – A cold front brought showers Friday morning which will be followed by cool air, windy conditions, and the first chance for frost this season. It will finally begin to feel like fall!

Expected High Temperatures for Friday, October 6, 2023

Most locations saw temperatures start out in the low 50s Friday morning, and temperatures won’t warm up much. Highs will largely be in the mid-50s. This is the first time since May 20th that the high temperature will be below 70° in Des Moines, breaking a record stretch of warmth.

Windy conditions also settle in behind Friday morning’s showers. Winds pick up through the morning, with sustained winds around 20mph for much of the day. Gusts will be around 30-40mph. Conditions calm somewhat by Saturday morning.

Expected lows for the night of Friday, October 6, 2023

Skies begin to clear Friday evening. Combined with cooler air moving in, temperatures drop to the upper 30s to low 40s across central Iowa.

Frost Advisory for Saturday, October 7, 2023.

Temperatures could cool off a little more in western Iowa. For that reason, a Frost Advisory is in effect from 2 AM to 9 AM Saturday. Wind speeds and marginal temperatures should prevent widespread frost.

Temperatures reach near the 60° mark on Saturday. Skies turn sunnier with some late afternoon clouds. While it will be a little cooler than we’ve been used to, the weather looks pretty good for the Hawkeye and Cyclone games.

Highs rise close to 70° Sunday. Next week looks seasonable with temperatures in the 60s. Rain chances return to the forecast late Wednesday into Thursday.