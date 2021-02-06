Cold & Snow for the Weekend

Saturday’s snow is just the first of a few disturbances that will bring light snow and snow showers periodically through Central Iowa the next few days. In addition to the snow, we will have our coldest and longest cold spell of the 2020-21 winter season.

A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for Southern Iowa through 6 PM Saturday. This part of Iowa will see 2 to 4″ of snowfall on Saturday afternoon. North of the advisory area, counties will see less than 2″ with an inch to a trace of snow. The snow is enough to lead to slick roads, even though totals are not high.

A second disturbance will rotate through Iowa on Sunday afternoon and evening. The snow will start in southwest Iowa during the morning on Sunday with some flurries and light snow showers. The snow will extend further north into Central Iowa for the late afternoon and evening on Sunday. This will bring an additional 1 to 2″ of snow across the state through late Sunday night. Again roads may be surprisingly slick, despite totals remaining low.

Second Disturbance to Impact Iowa Sunday

Snow through late Sunday Night

Monday will be cloudy, but again there is a chance of some light snow showers or flurries. The best chance of seeing these will be in southern Iowa.

Each of these shortwaves have very little lift associated with them which is why snowfall totals don’t look to be too impressive. Winds look to be light during these snow events, with isolated gusts up near 20 mph.

The second big issue is the cold. A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for north, central and eastern Iowa. These areas could see wind chills go even lower than -30 degrees at times late Saturday night through Sunday morning. Air temperatures will be in the single digits and teens below zero. With wind chills this low, frostbite and hypothermia can happen very quickly. Limit time outside and if outside dress appropriately to cover as much skin as possible. This will also be a prolonged extreme cold event that will persist all week long.





To see the latest forecast for Central Iowa, click here.