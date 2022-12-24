The bitter cold of the holiday arctic outbreak and blizzard will grip Central Iowa for at least one more night, with a wind chill advisory in place for most of Central Iowa.

Wind chills of -20 to -30 are likely into Christmas morning, before temperatures finally warm into the mid and upper-teens.

However, snow will return to the forecast tomorrow as temperatures warm. After a sunny start to Sunday, clouds will move in by lunch, with evening snow across much of the northeastern two-thirds of the state.

Snow will stop and start through the evening and overnight, eventually leading to totals up to an inch around Des Moines, with two or three inches possible on the Iowa-Minnesota border. There will not be fierce winds with this round, but blustery conditions on Monday could again bring patchy blowing snow to northern Iowa.

A few areas of freezing drizzle could mix in at times Sunday night, but totals should be minor.

In the longer-term, the 7-day forecast does bring 40s back into Iowa late next week, with some melting of the snowpack ahead. Even a few rain chances or rain/snow mix opportunities could pop up late next week.

With the melting and warming weather ahead, expect overnight refreezing and fog to become travel concerns closer to New Year’s.