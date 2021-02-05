Bitter Cold Air, Several Rounds of Snow Arrive this Weekend

A broad upper level trough (shallow, but wide wave) will continue to sink in across Iowa over the next few days. This will bring the coldest air we have felt so far this season as well as several snow chances to our state.

Our first mini wave arrives early Saturday morning which is expected to bring some light snow to mainly the southern half of the state. This starts during the mid to late morning on Saturday and ends during the mid to late evening. The highest amounts of snow will be along the southern border of the state with nearly 4″ possible in that part of Iowa. The Des Moines Metro Area is expected to see up to about 3″ of snowfall and the Hwy 20 corridor may only see up to about 1″. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for those south of interstate 80.

Impacts: Overall wind speed will be slightly elevated with wind gusts up to 20mph, so some blowing snow may cause reduced visibility. Snow that accumulates on the roads will of course create slick conditions for drivers.

Along with the fresh snowfall, the coldest air we have felt by far this season arrives Saturday night into Sunday. Air temperatures will be -5 to -10, but it will feel more like -10 to -20 along and north of Hwy 30. Limit time outside as even 30 minutes can cause frostbite to exposed skin. The ears, toes, fingers, and nose are most susceptible to frostbite.

Sunday

Another wave will arrive on Sunday which brings more cold air and a chance for light snow. Slick roads are possible once again, but blowing snow will be limited due to even weaker wind speeds. Accumulations look to remain light for now, but will need to continue to be monitored.

Cold Continues next week

The cold air looks to stick around for quite a while. High temperatures will stay in the single digits throughout the entire week, but feel like temperatures (windchill) will be below zero. Do not leave pets outside, and be sure to check on any elderly neighbors who may not have other family members to help out.