The National Weather Service in Des Moines is offering more than a dozen free training classes for people who want to become storm spotters in time for the 2022 severe weather season.

Trained storm spotters play an important role to local meteorologists on days with severe weather. “While advancements in satellite and radar have come a long way in recent decades, nothing replaces the ground truth that trained spotters can relay to the National Weather Service and to local media to improve and enhance the warning process. The accuracy of those warnings is so critical to protecting life and property,” said NWS Des Moines Warning Coordinator Meteorologist, Chad Hahn.

Attendees will learn how to report the following:

Virtual and In-person classes are offered

Wednesday, March 16: Menlo 7:00 pm (In-person)

Tuesday, March 22: Des Moines 6:30 pm (In-person)

Wednesday, March 23: VIRTUAL 7:00 pm Click here to register

Thursday, March 24: Adel 7:00 pm (In-person)

Tuesday, March 29: Grinnell 7:00 pm (In-person)

Wednesday, March 30: VIRTUAL 1:0 0pm

Thursday, March 31: Fort Dodge 6:00 pm (In-person)

Monday, April 4: Corning 6:30 pm (In-person)

Tuesday, April 5: Eldora 6:30 pm (In-person)

Thursday, April 7: VIRTUAL 7:00 pm Click here to register

Tuesday, April 12: Creston 6:00 pm (In-person)

Thursday, April 14: Iowa State 10:00 am (In-person)

Monday, April 18: Hampton 6:00 pm (In-person)

For the exact location of the training class visit: https://www.weather.gov/dmx/stormspotting