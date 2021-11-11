Are you ready? Winter weather and wind advisories for parts of northern Iowa

Winter is moving in! A strong area of low pressure brought heavy rain across Iowa Wednesday with 1 to 3″ falling across the state. Now that the rain has moved out the wind speeds have increased and more clouds and even some snow are soon to follow.

A Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect for three northern central Iowa counties at midnight Thursday. The counties in central Iowa that are included are Kossuth, Wright and Franklin. These counties will see a trace to 2″ of snow. The snow will have a hard time sticking due to strong wind. The winds will gust from 40 to 50 mph, making travel difficult. Roads may be slippery in these areas.

South and west of the Winter Weather Advisory, a few central Iowa counties are part of a Wind Advisory from midnight to 3 PM Friday. Wind gusts in these counties may reach 40 to 50 mph during that time. These winds could be strong enough to blow around unsecured items.

Winds will not be as strong on Saturday but a bit of a northwest breeze is expected to continue into the first part of the weekend with highs on Saturday only in the 30s.