IOWA — There are two rounds of severe weather possible this week. Storms are looking likely in central Iowa Tuesday and on Thursday. On Tuesday the threat of strong storms will occur mainly after sunset.

The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has central Iowa at a level 1 (marginal) to level 3 (enhanced) risk for severe weather Tuesday. The main threats will be large hail and damaging wind gusts, but the SPC indicates that isolated tornadoes will be possible in far southwest Iowa.

The level 1 (marginal) risk extends from Pocahontas and Fort Dodge through Ames, Marshalltown, Newton, and Oskaloosa. This is where isolated strong to severe storms are possible.

The level 2 (slight) risk extends from Carroll and Audubon to Des Moines, Winterset, Creston, Osceola, Chariton, Lamoni and Bloomfield. This is where scattered but short-lived strong to severe storms are possible.

The level 3 (enhanced) risk extends from Council Bluffs to Bedford in southwest Iowa. This is where numerous strong to severe storms are possible. This is also were we could see a couple isolated tornadoes.

Storm Path shows scattered showers in northern Iowa this afternoon with a better chance for stronger storms overnight.

Scattered showers will be possible during the evening Tuesday in mainly northern Iowa with storms developing across Nebraska and western Iowa after sunset. Scattered thunderstorms will move through central Iowa overnight and some may be strong to severe.

Thursday

The Storm Prediction Center also has a level 1 (marginal) to level 2 (slight) risk for severe weather on Thursday. A cold front is expected to push south into central Iowa during the day Thursday bringing a chance for strong to severe storms along it and out ahead of it. Storms look to form in Minnesota in the morning and push into Iowa by the afternoon and evening.

The Storm Prediction Center has central Iowa at a level 1-2 risk for severe weather on Thursday.

Note: Risk areas and even the type of risk are subject to change as more information becomes available over the next couple of days.