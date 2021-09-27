Above average temperatures, some rain anticipated this week

Let’s put this week’s weather into perspective a bit. The average high this week ranges from 70-72°, however, highs will be way above that through the early workweek.

Monday will top out near 90° which is just 1° from the record high of 91° set on Sept 27, 1956. This is the warmest we’ll get this week. Tuesday will be very similar, but still a degree or two shy of the 90° mark.

Cloud cover will hold highs in the mid-80s for Wednesday and Thursday is when we’ll drop another 5°. A few showers are possible Thursday, but highs will still be near 80°. Next weekend stays above average in the mid-70s with just a slight chance for rain.

No rain is anticipated through the middle of the week, but we could see a few spotty showers through the late week, amounting to less than a quarter-inch of rain. September 2021 remains 2″ below the average on precipitation.

