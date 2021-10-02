Above-average temperatures, precipitation expected in Iowa in October

IOWA — After a warmer than average September, it looks like the above-average temperature trend will continue through October.

The Climate Prediction Center released its 30-day outlook for October, which shows a high chance that Iowa will experience both above-average temperatures and above-average precipitation.

30-Day Temperature and Precipitation Outlook from the Climate Prediction Center

October averages in Iowa

October 1 average high temperature: 68-71° (Des Moines-71°), average low temperature: 42-49° (Des Moines-49°)

October 31 average high: 52-57° (Des Moines-56°), average low temperature: 30-37° (Des Moines 36°)

Average October Precipitation in Des Moines- 2.50-3.00″

The week ahead

The first full week of October will be above average in Iowa. Highs will range from the middle 70s to the lower 80s with lows ranging from the lower 50s to the lower 60s.

A look back at September in Des Moines

September was above average in temperature but below average in precipitation. In Des Moines the average high temperature was 82.2°, while the average low was 58.5°. That averages out to 70.4° which is 4.2° above the historical average for September’s overall temperature in Des Moines. A total of 0.83″ of precipitation fell throughout the month, which was 2.35″ below the historical average of precipitation for September in Des Moines.

September 2021-Observed high temperatures and precipitation in Des Moines