A Look Back at the April 2020 Weather in Des Moines

The weather in April 2020 was a roller coaster ride as it often is during early spring in Iowa. The month started off warm as temperatures rose into the 60s, but highs plummeted to the 30s by the 3rd day of the month already. That was due to a low pressure system that brought 0.25″ of rain to Des Moines that day. The cool down was short-lived though as temperatures returned to the 60s, 70s, and even 80s April 5th-8th.

The second full week of the month was when the coldest and wettest weather hit. Between April 12th and 17th the Des Moines International Airport recorded 1.27″ of liquid precipitation, which included the liquid precip gathered from the month’s 5.2″ of snow. Almost all of that snow fell between April 14th, 16th, and 17th. This was the same time period when parts of southern Iowa picked up 8-12″ of fresh snow. For most communities, the snow completely melted during the following 24-36 hours.

White spring morning in Pella covering the tulips on Friday, April 17, 2020. Photo by viewer.

Temperatures warmed back up the following week as a strong SW wind helped boost highs into the mid 60s on Saturday, April 18th. The warmer temperatures lasted through the rest of the month.

More Statistics on April 2020 in Des Moines:

Warmest High: 83° April 7

Coldest Low: 23° April 14, 15

Average High: 61.2°

Average Low: 38.7°

Average Overall Temperature: 50.0° (1.7° below the monthly average temperature for April)

Total Snow: 5.2″, Total Liquid Precipitation: 1.78″ (2.08″ below average April precipitation)

5 days were considered “clear”

6 days were considered “cloudy”