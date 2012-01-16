Live Now
Overcast

Des Moines

70°F Overcast Feels like 70°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overnight showers. Lows in the 60s.
64°F Overnight showers. Lows in the 60s.
Wind
5 mph NE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Ames

70°F Overcast Feels like 70°
Wind
5 mph WSW
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.
64°F Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
4 mph NNW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Fort Dodge

67°F Overcast Feels like 67°
Wind
5 mph N
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening. A few showers developing late. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
61°F Cloudy skies this evening. A few showers developing late. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
5 mph N
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Broken Clouds

Denison

64°F Broken Clouds Feels like 64°
Wind
9 mph NNE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 60F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
60°F Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 60F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NNE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Creston

68°F Overcast Feels like 68°
Wind
5 mph S
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional light rain late. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.
63°F Cloudy with occasional light rain late. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
5 mph NNW
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Few Clouds

Marshalltown

72°F Few Clouds Feels like 72°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.
63°F Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
5 mph ENE
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Few Clouds

Algona

66°F Few Clouds Feels like 66°
Wind
13 mph NNE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 61F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
61°F Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 61F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph N
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Lamoni

68°F Overcast Feels like 68°
Wind
6 mph S
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast with showers at times. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
63°F Overcast with showers at times. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
4 mph NW
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Forecast

Mostly cloudy with a few showers and temperatures reaching the upper 70s this afternoon. Scattered storms will set up through Central Iowa and Eastern Iowa on Thursday. This may lead to some flooding in low-lying areas and fields. Estimates of 1 to 2″ with some locally higher amounts through Thursdays are possible. Temperatures will hold in the 70s each day for daytime highs.

We will enjoy sunny skies Friday with slightly cooler temperatures in the low 70s. On Saturday some clouds may build in late in the day with some spotty showers late Saturday through early Sunday morning. Temperatures will stay in the low 70s through the weekend.

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Temperatures

Wind Chill

Satellite & Radar

Road Conditions

Wind Speed & Direction

Visibility

Highs Today

Lows Today

24 Hour Temperature Change

Observed Precipitation

Today's Almanac

Yesterday's High Temperatures

Yesterday's Low Temperatures

Yesterday's Almanac

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

78° / 64°
Cloudy
Cloudy 20% 78° 64°

Thursday

75° / 56°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 40% 75° 56°

Friday

72° / 52°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 20% 72° 52°

Saturday

67° / 53°
Showers possible
Showers possible 10% 67° 53°

Sunday

72° / 60°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 10% 72° 60°

Monday

79° / 68°
A few morning showers
A few morning showers 10% 79° 68°

Tuesday

85° / 69°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 0% 85° 69°

Hourly Forecast

71°

12 PM
Cloudy
20%
71°

73°

1 PM
Cloudy
20%
73°

74°

2 PM
Cloudy
20%
74°

76°

3 PM
Cloudy
20%
76°

76°

4 PM
Cloudy
20%
76°

76°

5 PM
Cloudy
20%
76°

76°

6 PM
Cloudy
10%
76°

76°

7 PM
Cloudy
20%
76°

74°

8 PM
Cloudy
20%
74°

72°

9 PM
Few Showers
30%
72°

70°

10 PM
Showers
40%
70°

69°

11 PM
Showers
40%
69°

68°

12 AM
Showers
50%
68°

68°

1 AM
Showers
40%
68°

67°

2 AM
Showers
50%
67°

67°

3 AM
Showers
60%
67°

67°

4 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
67°

66°

5 AM
Rain
70%
66°

66°

6 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
66°

66°

7 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
66°

66°

8 AM
Rain
70%
66°

67°

9 AM
Thunderstorms
60%
67°

68°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
68°

70°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
70°

Latest Weather