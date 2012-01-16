Forecast

Mostly cloudy with a few showers and temperatures reaching the upper 70s this afternoon. Scattered storms will set up through Central Iowa and Eastern Iowa on Thursday. This may lead to some flooding in low-lying areas and fields. Estimates of 1 to 2″ with some locally higher amounts through Thursdays are possible. Temperatures will hold in the 70s each day for daytime highs.

We will enjoy sunny skies Friday with slightly cooler temperatures in the low 70s. On Saturday some clouds may build in late in the day with some spotty showers late Saturday through early Sunday morning. Temperatures will stay in the low 70s through the weekend.

