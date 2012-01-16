Weather
Des Moines70°F Overcast Feels like 70°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 78%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
64°F Overnight showers. Lows in the 60s.
- Wind
- 5 mph NE
- Precip
- 60%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Ames70°F Overcast Feels like 70°
- Wind
- 5 mph WSW
- Humidity
- 81%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
64°F Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.
- Wind
- 4 mph NNW
- Precip
- 80%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Fort Dodge67°F Overcast Feels like 67°
- Wind
- 5 mph N
- Humidity
- 97%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
61°F Cloudy skies this evening. A few showers developing late. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
- Wind
- 5 mph N
- Precip
- 30%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Denison64°F Broken Clouds Feels like 64°
- Wind
- 9 mph NNE
- Humidity
- 100%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
60°F Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 60F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 7 mph NNE
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Creston68°F Overcast Feels like 68°
- Wind
- 5 mph S
- Humidity
- 100%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
63°F Cloudy with occasional light rain late. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.
- Wind
- 5 mph NNW
- Precip
- 70%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Marshalltown72°F Few Clouds Feels like 72°
- Wind
- 8 mph S
- Humidity
- 76%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
63°F Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.
- Wind
- 5 mph ENE
- Precip
- 80%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Algona66°F Few Clouds Feels like 66°
- Wind
- 13 mph NNE
- Humidity
- 100%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
61°F Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 61F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 8 mph N
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Lamoni68°F Overcast Feels like 68°
- Wind
- 6 mph S
- Humidity
- 78%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
63°F Overcast with showers at times. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
- Wind
- 4 mph NW
- Precip
- 50%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Forecast
Mostly cloudy with a few showers and temperatures reaching the upper 70s this afternoon. Scattered storms will set up through Central Iowa and Eastern Iowa on Thursday. This may lead to some flooding in low-lying areas and fields. Estimates of 1 to 2″ with some locally higher amounts through Thursdays are possible. Temperatures will hold in the 70s each day for daytime highs.
We will enjoy sunny skies Friday with slightly cooler temperatures in the low 70s. On Saturday some clouds may build in late in the day with some spotty showers late Saturday through early Sunday morning. Temperatures will stay in the low 70s through the weekend.
