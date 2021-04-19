Iowa Preschool Providers Want More Details on President Biden's Universal Pre-K Plan Video

President Joe Biden's full address to a joint session of Congress Video

Haven't gotten your third stimulus payment? Video

Cancer Survivor Pays It Forward for Habitat for Humanity's 'Rock the Block' Video

Iowa COVID-19 Statistics for April 29th, 2021 Video

Lumber prices skyrocket nearly 250 percent, impacts local suppliers and buyers Video

Ellsworth Community College Student Identified as Man Who Drowned in Iowa River Video

After Year-Long Hiatus, Waukee Brings Back School Theatre Performances Video

Two Injured in Shooting in Des Moines’ King Irving Neighborhood Video

Iowa’s Delegation Weighs in on President Biden’s Address to Congress Video