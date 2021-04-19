Drone13 at the Ames Low Head Dam

The City of Ames will celebebrate the completion of their low head dam project in North River Valley Park Saturday. Drone13 gives us a preview.

Drone13 at the Ames Low Head Dam

Iowa COVID-19 Statistics for April 29th, 2021

Iowa Preschool Providers Want More Details on President Biden's Universal Pre-K Plan

Grassley and Vilsack Meet Privately to Discuss Agriculture Policy

Hello Iowa

Cancer Survivor Pays It Forward for Habitat for Humanity's 'Rock the Block'

Ellsworth Community College Student Identified as Man Who Drowned in Iowa River

After Year-Long Hiatus, Waukee Brings Back School Theatre Performances

Iowa’s Delegation Weighs in on President Biden’s Address to Congress

New Bondurant Subdivision Unable To Connect To Internet Due To Missing Broadband Line

Two Injured in Shooting in Des Moines’ King Irving Neighborhood

Today in Iowa

Latest Video

Drone13 at the Ames Low Head Dam

News /

Iowa COVID-19 Statistics for April 29th, 2021

News /

Iowa Preschool Providers Want More Details on President Biden's Universal Pre-K Plan

News /

Grassley and Vilsack Meet Privately to Discuss Agriculture Policy

News /

Hello Iowa

News /

Cancer Survivor Pays It Forward for Habitat for Humanity's 'Rock the Block'

News /

Ellsworth Community College Student Identified as Man Who Drowned in Iowa River

News /

After Year-Long Hiatus, Waukee Brings Back School Theatre Performances

News /

Iowa’s Delegation Weighs in on President Biden’s Address to Congress

News /

New Bondurant Subdivision Unable To Connect To Internet Due To Missing Broadband Line

News /

Two Injured in Shooting in Des Moines’ King Irving Neighborhood

News /

Today in Iowa

Weather /

News

Iowa Preschool Providers Want More Details on President Biden's Universal Pre-K Plan

News /

President Joe Biden's full address to a joint session of Congress

News /

Haven't gotten your third stimulus payment?

News /

Cancer Survivor Pays It Forward for Habitat for Humanity's 'Rock the Block'

News /

Iowa COVID-19 Statistics for April 29th, 2021

News /

Lumber prices skyrocket nearly 250 percent, impacts local suppliers and buyers

Local News /

Ellsworth Community College Student Identified as Man Who Drowned in Iowa River

News /

After Year-Long Hiatus, Waukee Brings Back School Theatre Performances

News /

Two Injured in Shooting in Des Moines’ King Irving Neighborhood

News /

Iowa’s Delegation Weighs in on President Biden’s Address to Congress

News /

New Bondurant Subdivision Unable To Connect To Internet Due To Missing Broadband Line

News /

Digital Originals

Rough Crossing

News /

Drone13 at night

News /

Earth Day at Ledges State Park

News /

April Snow Facts

News /

Sports

Jordan Bohannon Returning to Iowa for 6th Season

News /

I Think, Freund Edition: Girls Wrestling

News /

FaceOFF, 4-25

News /

I Think Justin Surrency

News /

DMACC Wins National Title

News /

Grand View Wins Men's Volleyball Title

News /

Drake Relays College Day

News /

Drake Relays Thursday

News /

Ways to Watch the Drake Relays

News /

Warrior Trio

News /

1-Mile Road Championships

News /

Weather

Today in Iowa

Weather /

Today in Iowa

Weather /

4/28 Overnight Forecast

Weather /

Wednesday Evening Weather Forecast

Weather /

Wednesday Afternoon Weather Forecast

Weather /

Today in Iowa

Weather /

4/27 Overnight Weather

Weather /

Tuesday Evening Weather Forecast

Weather /

Tuesday Afternoon Weather Forecast

Weather /

Today in Iowa

Weather /

4/26 Overnight Weather

Weather /

Monday Afternoon Weather Forecast

Weather /

Hello Iowa!

Cheers to You! April 29

Hello Iowa /

Event to Celebrate Dia del Nino

Hello Iowa /

Golden Apple: Polly Ehret

Hello Iowa /

Treasure Found in Historic Mansion During Restoration Project

Hello Iowa /

Hello Health: New Technology Treats Patients with Lung Cancer

Hello Iowa /

Virtual Green 5k Celebrates Those Who Have Given Gift of Life

Hello Iowa /

What’s Cooking: Myths About Fats

Hello Iowa /

13 Friend: Royal Anniversary

Hello Iowa /

Cheers to You! April 28

Hello Iowa /

Guest of the Day: Odessa Jenkins

Hello Iowa /

Star of “Chicago Med” Shares Important Message On and Off Screen

Hello Iowa /

Dance Into Spring with Ballet Des Moines

Hello Iowa /

Politics

Iowa’s Delegation Weighs in on President Biden’s Address to Congress

News /

President Joe Biden's full address to a joint session of Congress

News /

Pres. Biden acknowledges VP Harris, Speaker Pelosi

News /

Sen. Tim Scott delivers GOP response to Pres. Biden's address to Congress

News /

Full interview with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy ahead of President Biden's speech

News /

President Biden on free preschool initiative

News /

Rural Broadband Bill Signed

News /

Breaking down Biden's Joint Address to Congress

News /

New stimulus package: Biden to unveil free preschool, community college, paid leave, child tax credits

News /

Pres. Biden stresses need for action on climate, infrastructure ahead of 100 days mark

News /

2020 Census Results

News /

Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver on Vaccines, State Budget, Racial Justice and More

News /

Coronavirus

Haven't gotten your third stimulus payment?

News /

Iowa COVID-19 Statistics for April 29th, 2021

News /

Vaccine Providers Battling Second Shot Hesitancy Among Iowans

News /

CDC says fully vaccinated Americans don’t need to wear a mask outside; Biden delivers remarks

News /

Doctor responds after CDC guidance says fully vaccinated people don't need to wear masks outside

News /

Biden delivers remarks on COVID-19

News /

White House COVID Briefing

News /

Most Iowa Counties Turn Down COVID-19 Supply

News /

CDC Says Kids Can Get Within Three Feet of Each Other at Summer Camps

News /

US to resume J&J COVID vaccinations despite rare clot risk

News /

CDC and FDA update on J&J vaccine

News /

US health panel urges restarting J&J COVID-19 vaccinations

News /