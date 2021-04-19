Iowa’s Delegation Weighs in on President Biden’s Address to Congress
President Joe Biden's full address to a joint session of Congress
Pres. Biden acknowledges VP Harris, Speaker Pelosi
Sen. Tim Scott delivers GOP response to Pres. Biden's address to Congress
Full interview with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy ahead of President Biden's speech
President Biden on free preschool initiative
Rural Broadband Bill Signed
Breaking down Biden's Joint Address to Congress
New stimulus package: Biden to unveil free preschool, community college, paid leave, child tax credits
Pres. Biden stresses need for action on climate, infrastructure ahead of 100 days mark
2020 Census Results
Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver on Vaccines, State Budget, Racial Justice and More