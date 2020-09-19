Newton American Legion Celebrates 100 Years

NEWTON, Iowa — The Newton American Legion is celebrating 100 years there, with a gathering event, and a look back at their history.

The Legion will welcome people to their building Sunday September 21, starting around 4 pm. Hot dogs and hamburgers will be served at 5:30. Post 111 is located at 1101 West 4th Street S, Newton. Also people can get a close-up look at the people and events which made up the first 100 years of Post 111.

Mady McKim, a member of Post 111 spent hours putting together news clippings into binders which people can look back to see people from years past in Newton. There is also a video clip showing the history of the post.

“I used news clippings, I actually did the research on those, on the Internet that you can go and get a membership,” said McKim. “I think it’s like 20 bucks a month and that’s where majority of my newspaper clippings came from.”

There were many photos of Post 111’s past.

“It’s one of my favorite photos, I don’t know why, but in 1920 it was off the Square in the background they were celebrating Armistice Day,” said McKim. “We sponsored a lot of things, baseball teams boxing we even had we’re trying to bring Miss America here, we tried to bring a movie here.”

At one time the Legion sponsored a baseball team, and a drum and bugle corps. For McKim, a Marine Veteran, and a native of Rhode Island, the Legion Hall and Post 111 are special.

“It means a lot to me, this is the place where Veterans can come around their peers, be comfortable,” said McKim. “If they want to talk they can, if they don’t want to talk they don’t have to.”

For more on Newton American Legion Post 111, check out their Facebook Page here.