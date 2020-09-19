Veterans Voices

Skip to content
who13.com
Des Moines
75°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Hispanic Heritage Month
Return To Learn
Pass or Fail
Continuing the Conversation
Veteran’s Voices
Destination Iowa
Digital Originals
Special Reports
Agribusiness
Hidden History
Golden Apple
Top Stories
US Marshals Recover 35 Missing Ohio Children
Video
Top Stories
How Summer Staples Faired During COVID-19
Video
DSM Tutor Connection Expands Tutoring Opportunities
Video
Winterset Man Killed in Sunday Crash
Gun Control Group Launches Ad Blitz in Key Iowa House Races
Politics
Insiders
Virtual Cast Your Kernel 2020
The Deciders
Top Stories
Gun Control Group Launches Ad Blitz in Key Iowa House Races
Top Stories
With Cash Windfall, Biden Expands Media Ads to Iowa and Other GOP- Leaning States
Top Stories
Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Connection to Iowa Through a Pen Pal
Video
Pressure Mounts on GOP Senators Over Filling Ginsburg Seat
Rita Hart: Iowans Must Come Together During the Pandemic Like After the Derecho
Video
2nd GOP Senator Opposes Filling Supreme Court Seat Before Election
Sports
SoundOFF
What’s Bugging Andy
Murphy’s Law
High School
High School Scores
Japan 2020
Senior Sports Spotlight
Top Stories
Murphy’s Law: Up and Downs of High School Football Fairness
Video
Top Stories
FACEOFF: B1G Football is Back, Schedule Released, No Favors for Nebraska
Video
Top Stories
I THINK: No Activities for DMPS Students is Crushing on So Many Levels
Video
What’s Bugging Andy? The Need for Tunnel Vision
Video
Wired: Lincoln Community Service
Video
Iowa-Based Krause Group Purchases Italian Soccer Club Parma
Video
Mega Doppler-S
Weather
Interactive Radar
Maps & Radar
Warnings
Iowa’s Weather Channel
Weather Related Closings
Megan’s Weather Whys
PhotoLink
Hello Iowa!
Cheers to You
On WHO 13
Gardening
Senior Salutes
Health Care Heroes
Graduation Best Wishes
Community Calendar
Contests
On-Air
WHO 13 Children’s Programming
PhotoLink
Remarkable Women
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
WHO 13 News Team
Send Us Your Story Idea
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
WHO 13 Employment Opportunities
13Now App Center
Search
Search
Search
Veterans Voices
Newton American Legion Celebrates 100 Years
Video