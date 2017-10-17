learning environment

Skip to content
who13.com
Des Moines
71°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Return To Learn
Clear The Shelters
Continuing the Conversation
Veteran’s Voices
Destination Iowa
Digital Originals
Special Reports
Agribusiness
Hidden History
Golden Apple
Top Stories
Nevada IA Hiring:Over 200 Jobs
Video
Top Stories
Return to Learn: Dr. Pedati on the Known and Unknown of COVID-19
Video
Return to Learn: How College Classrooms and Campus Life Will Be Changed by COVID-19 in Fall 2020
Video
Iowa Sees Steady Increase in Hospitalization Rates
Video
Return to Learn: Is It Safe to Send Kids Back to the Classroom Right Now?
Video
Politics
Insiders
The Deciders
Top Stories
Lawsuit Filed to Stop Iowa Absentee Ballot Procedure Law
Video
Top Stories
Trump Administration Rescinds Rule on Foreign Students
Top Stories
Former Vilsack Counsel: ‘Time is of the Essence’ on Felon Voting Rights Executive Order
Video
Insiders 7/12/20: Can $50 Million Boost Iowans’ Mental Health During the Pandemic?
Video
Des Moines Black Lives Matter Drafts Felon Voting Rights Proposal for Governor Reynolds
Video
Trump Commutes Prison Sentence of Longtime Friend Roger Stone
Sports
Iowa’s Greatest Gut Punch Moments
Senior Sports Spotlight
High School
SoundOFF
Murphy’s Law
What’s Bugging Andy
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Plenty Of Topics Covered At Iowa Football Press Conference
Video
Top Stories
East Marshall, Martensdale-St. Marys Advance In Regionals
Video
Top Stories
Harrison Barnes Tests Positive for COVID-19
Video
Murphy’s Law: Save the Season
Video
I Think: Swapping Seasons
Video
What’s Bugging Andy? A LOT.
Video
Mega Doppler-S
Weather
Interactive Radar
Maps & Radar
Warnings
Iowa’s Weather Channel
Weather Related Closings
Megan’s Weather Whys
PhotoLink
On WHO 13
Gardening
Senior Salutes
Health Care Heroes
Graduation Best Wishes
We Are Open
Community Calendar
Contests
On-Air
WHO 13 Children’s Programming
PhotoLink
Remarkable Women
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
WHO 13 News Team
Send Us Your Story Idea
WHO 13 Employment Opportunities
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
13Now App Center
Search
Search
Search
learning environment
Johnston High School Students and Staff Adapting Well to New Environment