Skip to content
who13.com
Des Moines
50°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Return To Learn
Clear The Shelters
Continuing the Conversation
Veteran’s Voices
Destination Iowa
Digital Originals
Special Reports
Agribusiness
Hidden History
Golden Apple
Top Stories
‘Clear the Shelters’ success: Nexstar helps nearly 20,000 pets find forever homes
Video
Top Stories
Iowa Black Doula Collective Proves Representation Matters, Even in Birthing Community
Video
Polk County Sheriff’s Office Warns of Warrant Phone Scam
VP Pence campaigns in Pennsylvania
Video
Trump talking about coronavirus: ‘I wanted to always play it down’
Video
Politics
Insiders
Virtual Cast Your Kernel 2020
The Deciders
Top Stories
Trump talking about coronavirus: ‘I wanted to always play it down’
Video
Top Stories
‘Tiger King’ Joe Exotic Asks Trump for Pardon: ‘Be my hero please’
Top Stories
President Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize
Iowa Legislative Leaders Encourage Big Ten to Reconsider Football Decision
Video
COVID-19 Vaccine Latest Flashpoint in White House Campaign
First Debate: Candidates Disagree Over Wages for Workers
Video
Sports
SoundOFF
What’s Bugging Andy
Murphy’s Law
High School
High School Scores
Japan 2020
Senior Sports Spotlight
Top Stories
Organizers, IOC Trying to Remove Doubts over Tokyo Olympics
Top Stories
Fallout From Des Moines Public Schools Creates Mad Scramble to Find Opponents
Video
Top Stories
Iowa Legislative Leaders Encourage Big Ten to Reconsider Football Decision
Video
NFL Football, Big Game Bound Return Thursday
High School Students ‘March For Fairness’ to Terrace Hill After Online Learning Cancels Sports
Video
Murphy’s Law: DMPS vs Governor
Video
Mega Doppler-S
Weather
Interactive Radar
Maps & Radar
Warnings
Iowa’s Weather Channel
Weather Related Closings
Megan’s Weather Whys
PhotoLink
Hello Iowa!
Cheers to You
On WHO 13
Gardening
Senior Salutes
Health Care Heroes
Graduation Best Wishes
We Are Open
Community Calendar
Contests
On-Air
WHO 13 Children’s Programming
PhotoLink
Remarkable Women
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
WHO 13 News Team
Send Us Your Story Idea
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
13Now App Center
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
WHO 13 Employment Opportunities
Search
Search
Search
Joe Exotic
‘Tiger King’ Joe Exotic Asks Trump for Pardon: ‘Be my hero please’