jane lynch

Skip to content
who13.com
Des Moines
32°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
The Future of Iowa
Hispanic Heritage Month
Return To Learn
Pass or Fail
Continuing the Conversation
Veteran’s Voices
Destination Iowa
Digital Originals
Special Reports
Agribusiness
Hidden History
Golden Apple
Top Stories
State Auditor: Governor Reynolds Misused $21M in Pandemic Relief Funds
Top Stories
Police Working to Identify Body Found Near Greenbelt Trail in Clive
Supreme Court to weigh President Trump’s census plan to exclude noncitizens
4 Things We Know About Thursday’s Final Trump-Biden Presidential Debate
Ankeny Teacher Builds Desks for Students Learning Remotely
Video
Politics
Iowa Voter Guide
Axne Young Debate
Ernst Greenfield Debate
Ask the Candidates
Nexstar Iowa 2020 RABA Research Poll
Insiders
Top Stories
State Auditor: Governor Reynolds Misused $21M in Pandemic Relief Funds
Top Stories
Supreme Court to weigh President Trump’s census plan to exclude noncitizens
Top Stories
4 Things We Know About Thursday’s Final Trump-Biden Presidential Debate
Feenstra and Scholten to Debate on Wednesday
Video
15 Days Until 2020 Presidential Election: Biden, Trump Campaigns Focus on Key States
INSIDERS: Don’t Like Ernst or Greenfield? Meet Iowa’s Other Candidates for U.S. Senate
Video
Sports
SoundOFF
What’s Bugging Andy
Murphy’s Law
High School
High School Scores
Japan 2020
Senior Sports Spotlight
Top Stories
What’s Bugging Andy? Questioning Drake
Video
Top Stories
FACEOFF: Marion Drops Indians, Gable and Trump, NCAA to Des Moines, UNI, Snookies
Video
Top Stories
I THINK: Father-Son Bond More Important than the Bright Lights
Video
Murphy’s Law: Iowa Girls Sports During Pandemic
Video
Former Hawkeye Athletes Demand $20 Million, Firing of Ferentz for Alleged Racial Discrimination
Video
Cyclones Rise in AP Top 25 Football Rankings
Video
Mega Doppler-S
Weather
Interactive Radar
Maps & Radar
Road Conditions & Emergency Hotlines
Warnings
Iowa’s Weather Channel
Weather Related Closings
Megan’s Weather Whys
PhotoLink
Hello Iowa!
Cheers to You
On WHO 13
Live Streaming
On-Air
Gardening
Senior Salutes
Health Care Heroes
Graduation Best Wishes
Community Calendar
Contests
WHO 13 Children’s Programming
PhotoLink
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
WHO 13 News Team
Send Us Your Story Idea
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Public File Help
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
WHO 13 Employment Opportunities
13Now App Center
Search
Search
Search
jane lynch
The Weakest Link Moves to Mondays
Video