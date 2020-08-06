Chad Leonard

Skip to content
who13.com
Des Moines
84°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Return To Learn
Clear The Shelters
Continuing the Conversation
Veteran’s Voices
Destination Iowa
Digital Originals
Special Reports
Agribusiness
Hidden History
Golden Apple
Top Stories
Thousands Seek Open Air Shopping During Iowa’s Tax Free Weekend
Video
Top Stories
Iowa Man Gets Life With No Parole in 1979 Murder of High School Student
Stimulus Talks Break Down on Capitol Hill as Negotiators Walk Away Without a Deal
Video
Justin Hurdel Had a Long History of Abusing and Terrorizing Women Before His Wife’s Murder This Week
ISU Reports 66 COVID-19 Cases Among Students Tested During Move-in
Video
Politics
Insiders
ELECTION RESULTS
The Deciders
Top Stories
Stimulus Talks Break Down on Capitol Hill as Negotiators Walk Away Without a Deal
Video
Top Stories
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of Trump visit
Live
Top Stories
Black Lives Matter Reacts To Signed Executive Order
Video
Twitter Temporarily Restricted Trump Campaign’s Ability to Tweet Over False COVID-19 Claims
Governor Reynolds’ Executive Order Restores Voting Rights for Many of Iowa’s Felons
Video
Biden no longer coming to Milwaukee to accept presidential nomination
Video
Sports
Iowa’s Greatest Gut Punch Moments
Senior Sports Spotlight
High School
SoundOFF
Murphy’s Law
What’s Bugging Andy
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Former LA Angels Employee Faces Charges in Tyler Skaggs’ Death
Top Stories
2020 Drake Football Season in Doubt After PFL Cancels League Schedule
Top Stories
Grand View Ready for Split Football Season
Video
Ankeny’s Baier Throws Odds Aside
Video
Covid-19 Cancelations Cause Elite Colorado QB to Choose Iowa High School
Video
American Rivers Conference To Play, But Reduce Schedules
Video
Mega Doppler-S
Weather
Interactive Radar
Maps & Radar
Warnings
Iowa’s Weather Channel
Weather Related Closings
Megan’s Weather Whys
PhotoLink
On WHO 13
Gardening
Senior Salutes
Health Care Heroes
Graduation Best Wishes
We Are Open
Community Calendar
Contests
On-Air
WHO 13 Children’s Programming
PhotoLink
Remarkable Women
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
WHO 13 News Team
Send Us Your Story Idea
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
13Now App Center
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
WHO 13 Employment Opportunities
Search
Search
Search
Chad Leonard
Finally Coming to Fruition – Our Exclusive Tour of the New Dallas County Law Enforcement Center
Video