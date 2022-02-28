Drake University graduate and native Iowan, Zach Johnson, will not only be a part of the American team at the Ryder Cup in 2023, he’ll be the captain.

On Monday, PGA of America President Jim Richerson announced that golfer Johnson will serve as the United States Ryder Cup Team Captain for the 44th Ryder Cup, which will be played September 25-October 1, 2023, at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club in Rome, Italy.



Johnson — an avid fan of the Drake Bulldogs — becomes the 30th U.S. Captain since the Ryder Cup’s inception in 1927.



A native of Cedar Rapids, Johnson made his Ryder Cup debut in 2006 and played in five Ryder Cups (2006, ‘10, ‘12, ‘14, ‘16).

Johnson has served as a U.S. Vice-Captain in the last two Ryder Cups.