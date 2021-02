ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Hunter Dickinson gave Luka Garza fits around the basket, and Franz Wagner scored 21 points to lead No. 3 Michigan to a 79-57 victory over No. 9 Iowa. The Wolverines passed yet another test against a highly ranked opponent after beating No. 4 Ohio State last weekend.

Iowa center Luka Garza (55), Iowa forward Jack Nunge (2), and guards Jordan Bohannon, center, and Joe Wieskamp (10) sit on the bench during the closing minutes of an NCAA college basketball game against Michigan, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Dickinson more than held his own against Garza in a much-anticipated matchup of two standout big men. Garza led the Hawkeyes with 16 points, but he shot 6 of 19 from the field. Dickinson scored 14 points.