Iowa’s newest traveling trophy highlights one of the fiercest rivalry games in the state.

Madrid and Woodward-Granger are separated by just five miles – and the High Trestle Bridge connects the two schools.

The “Battle For The Bridge” trophy will go to the winner of this year’s game – and all football games between the two teams in the future.

Mark Freund has the origin story of this trophy in the season debut of “Wired”.