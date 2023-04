DES MOINES — For just the second time in 10 seasons of Wild hockey in Des Moines, Iowa is going to the Calder Cup Playoffs.

The Wild needed a 5-2 win over Texas on the last day of the regular season to secure their spot in the postseason. Iowa will take on Rockford in a best-of-three series in the first round of the playoffs starting Wednesday.

Game one is set for 7:00 p.m. Wednesday in Rockford. Game 2 and, if necessary, Game 3, will both be at Wells Fargo Arena.