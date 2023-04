DES MOINES – In a must win game, the Iowa Wild fell to Rockford Friday night 4-3 in overtime. The Icehogs won the best of 3 series, 2-0.

Iowa took a 3-2 lead in the 3rd period but couldn’t hold it. This was the 9th overtime game between the 2 teams this season.

This was just the 2nd time in franchise history the Wild made the postseason.