ANKENY – The Ankeny Hawks rallied from 17 points down to beat rical Centennial last Friday 39-38 in double overtime.

Luke Anderson hit Evan Irlmeier for a TD on 4th down, then instead of kicking the extra point and extending the game the Hawks went for the win. This time Anderson went actoss the middle to 6’6″ WR Devon Akers who snagged the walk-off winner.

John Sears caught up with the heroes on Monday.