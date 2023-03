SEATTLE, Washington — WHO 13 Sports Director Keith Murphy spoke with Caitlin Clark’s dad, Brent, about what’s it’s been like to watch Caitlin’s journey thus far with the Iowa Hawkeyes.

The No. 2 seed Iowa women’s basketball team will face the No. 6 seed Colorado Buffaloes Friday at 6:30 p.m. central time. You can watch the game on ESPN.