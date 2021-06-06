What’s Bugging Andy? Media interaction with athletes

What’s bugging Andy? This week Naomi Osaka withdrew from the French Open to focus on her own mental and dealing with the media.
Andy Fales says be careful for not wanting the mainstream media covering athletes in press conferences anymore .
