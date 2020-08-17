Skip to content
who13.com
Des Moines
70°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Return To Learn
Clear The Shelters
Continuing the Conversation
Veteran’s Voices
Destination Iowa
Digital Originals
Special Reports
Agribusiness
Hidden History
Golden Apple
Top Stories
Coronavirus Positivity Rate in Clarke County May Not Tell the Whole Story
Video
Top Stories
US Postal Service Budget Cuts Impact Service in Iowa
Video
Community Rallies Around Unincorporated Town After Heavy Derecho Damage
Video
Gov. Reynolds Requests $3.9 Billion in Federal Disaster Aid
Video
Des Moines Public Works Begins Free Curbside Debris Clean Up Monday Morning
Video
Politics
Insiders
ELECTION RESULTS
The Deciders
Top Stories
Representatives for Kanye West Deliver Ballot Petition to Iowa Secretary of State’s Office
Top Stories
Trump Met with Postmaster General Amid Mail-In Voting Attacks
Top Stories
Governor Reynolds to Speak Live from Cedar Rapids at Noon on Friday
Second Stimulus Checks: Why Another $1,200 Payment Could be Off the Table
Video
Vice President Pence Making Stop in Iowa Thursday
Polk County Democrats Steak Fry Fundraiser Moves to Drive-In Format
Sports
Iowa’s Greatest Gut Punch Moments
Senior Sports Spotlight
High School
SoundOFF
Murphy’s Law
What’s Bugging Andy
Japan 2020
Top Stories
What’s Bugging Andy? 2020
Video
Top Stories
FACEOFF: Devastation from Derecho, Gameday Guidelines at ISU, Nebraska Reverses Course
Video
Top Stories
I THINK: B1G Parents and Players Deserve Answers
Video
Murphy’s Law: Bad Week for Big Ten
Video
Pollard: Fall Football Plans Still in Flux, Winter Sports May Not Start Until 2021
Hotshot Johnson Never Backs Down
Video
Mega Doppler-S
Weather
Interactive Radar
Maps & Radar
Warnings
Iowa’s Weather Channel
Weather Related Closings
Megan’s Weather Whys
PhotoLink
On WHO 13
Gardening
Senior Salutes
Health Care Heroes
Graduation Best Wishes
We Are Open
Community Calendar
Contests
On-Air
WHO 13 Children’s Programming
PhotoLink
Remarkable Women
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
WHO 13 News Team
Send Us Your Story Idea
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
13Now App Center
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
WHO 13 Employment Opportunities
Search
Search
Search
What’s Bugging Andy? 2020
Sports
by:
Keith Murphy
Posted:
Aug 16, 2020 / 11:57 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Aug 16, 2020 / 11:57 PM CDT
What’s Bugging Andy Fales? 2020: The Year of Suck.
Close Modal
Suggest a Correction
Your name
(required)
Your email
(required)
Report a typo or grammatical error
(required)
Submit
Suggest a Correction
Popular
Virtual Cast Your Kernel 2020
Weather
PHOTO GALLERY: Widespread Storm Damage Across Central Iowa
Gallery
Gov. Reynolds Requests $3.9 Billion in Federal Disaster Aid
Video
Cedar Rapids Refugee Community Feels Forgotten in Derecho Destruction
Video
Coronavirus Positivity Rate in Clarke County May Not Tell the Whole Story
Video
Pandemics and Plastics: Single-Use Items, PPE Increasing Waste & Litter
Video
Latest News
Coronavirus Positivity Rate in Clarke County May Not Tell the Whole Story
Video
US Postal Service Budget Cuts Impact Service in Iowa
Video
Community Rallies Around Unincorporated Town After Heavy Derecho Damage
Video
Gov. Reynolds Requests $3.9 Billion in Federal Disaster Aid
Video
Des Moines Public Works Begins Free Curbside Debris Clean Up Monday Morning
Video
Des Moines Woman Using Posters to Find Her Husband a Kidney Donor
Video
More News