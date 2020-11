AMES, Iowa (AP) — Brock Purdy threw three touchdown passes in the second half after throwing three interceptions in the first, and No. 17 Iowa State came from behind to beat Baylor 38-31 Saturday night.

The Cyclones (5-2) are 5-1 in conference play for the first time in the program’s 128-year history and are first in the Big 12 by a half-game.