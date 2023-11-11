IOWA CITY, Iowa — The Iowa Hawkeyes will take on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in front of a sold out crowd at Kinnick Stadium this afternoon.

Matchup

The Hawkeyes (7-2) are now bowl eligible for the 22nd time in the last 23 seasons under Coach Kirk Ferentz. The outcome of this game against the Scarlet Knights (6-3) will determine if Iowa can hold on to their top spot in the BIG 10 West.

The game has already set new records, with the lowest ever over/under total at 28.5 points as of Friday evening. Iowa is favored to win by one point.

Weather forecast

Saturday afternoon is shaping up to be a perfect day for some football. It’ll be 52 degrees at kickoff and cloudy. It will be a little breezy with winds southeast at 10 to 15 mph.

How to watch

If you were unable to score seats at Kinnick Stadium you can watch the game on the BIG 10 network. Kickoff is at 2:40 p.m.