CARROLL ,IA – The North Highland Weightlifting Club in Carroll may look small, and hidden, but inside it’s produced some of the best weight lifters in the country.

Greg Kustra runs the gym, which is in his backyard. He quit his job at the sheriff’s office at the age of 50 to become a full-time weightlifting coach. 13 years later he has helped train 12 national champions and close to 700 athletes.

Earlier this summer he took a team of 7 lifters to the national championships in Colorado, and the team came home with 13 medals.

John Sears has more on the hidden gem in Carroll.