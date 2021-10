WOODWARD, Iowa -- The Woodward City Council has approved a plan to allow a company to build a more than 1 million-square-foot warehouse. The name of the company has not been revealed. The warehouse will employ 1,000 people, and it could open up by September 2022.

“I've been here for 35 years and this is the first exciting happening in Woodward," said A.J. Patel, owner of AJ's Grocery Store. "We are really happy about it. Some housing is coming too. It will give a good impact for this community, the economy and everything."