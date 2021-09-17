Week 4: CIML football scores and highlights

CIML scores

Ankeny 21, Southeast Polk 7

West Des Moines Valley 36, Waukee 6

Iowa City High 21, Dowling Catholic 17

Waukee Northwest 31, Johnston 0

Urbandale 30, Des Moines Roosevelt 0

Fort Dodge 22, Marshalltown 21

Ames 49, Des Moines East 7

Cedar Falls 28, Ankeny Centennial 14

Des Moines Hoover 14, Perry 9

Waterloo East 37, Des Moines North 12

Carlisle 35, Des Moines Lincoln 6

Webster City 36, Mason City 3

Burlington 42, Ottumwa 0

CIML highlights

Ankeny vs. Southeast Polk

Waukee Northwest vs. Johnston

Urbandale vs. Des Moines Roosevelt

