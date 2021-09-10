Week 3: CIML football scores and highlights

CIML scores
Des Moines Roosevelt 45, Ottumwa 0
Ankeny 27, Dowling Catholic 13
Iowa City High 43, Ames 5
Johnston 17, Dallas Center-Grimes 16
Des Moines Lincoln 38, Des Moines East 14
Des Moines North 20, Sioux City North 0
Mason City 35, Charles City 0
Newton 42, Marshalltown 7
Southeast Polk 27, Waukee Northwest 7
Fort Dodge 36, Waterloo East 6
Ankeny Centennial 42, Waukee 7
West Des Moines Valley 21, Urbandale 14
Sioux City West 40, Des Moines Hoover 12
CIML highlights
West Des Moines Valley vs. Urbandale
Southeast Polk vs. Waukee Northwest
Ankeny vs. Dowling Catholic
Iowa City High vs. Ames
Find Week 1 CIML football highlights here and Week 2 CIML football highlights here.