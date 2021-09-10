Week 3: CIML football scores and highlights

CIML scores

Des Moines Roosevelt 45, Ottumwa 0

Ankeny 27, Dowling Catholic 13

Iowa City High 43, Ames 5

Johnston 17, Dallas Center-Grimes 16

Des Moines Lincoln 38, Des Moines East 14

Des Moines North 20, Sioux City North 0

Mason City 35, Charles City 0

Newton 42, Marshalltown 7

Southeast Polk 27, Waukee Northwest 7

Fort Dodge 36, Waterloo East 6

Ankeny Centennial 42, Waukee 7

West Des Moines Valley 21, Urbandale 14

Sioux City West 40, Des Moines Hoover 12

CIML highlights

West Des Moines Valley vs. Urbandale

Southeast Polk vs. Waukee Northwest

Ankeny vs. Dowling Catholic

Iowa City High vs. Ames

Find Week 1 CIML football highlights here and Week 2 CIML football highlights here.

