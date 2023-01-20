Waukee got revenge on its cross-town rival.

Omaha Biliew’s between-the-legs dunk was the exclamation point on a dominating performance by the Warriors, who toppled Waukee Northwest 77-55 on Friday night for a split in the season series.

The Wolves girls did land the first swing of the night, rallying to beat Waukee 46-38.

But the biggest story of the night on the girls side was in West Des Moines, where the Dowling girls took out top-ranked Johnston, 62-48. The Maroons’ victory snaps the Dragons’ 42-game win streak dating back to the start of last season.

Elsewhere, the North girls topped Roosevelt 56-49, and the No. 1-ranked Bondurant-Farrar boys slipped past ADM 66-59 to stay undefeated.