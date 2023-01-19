WAUKEE — The Waukee swim team is the best in the state. In February, the Warriors will aim for a three-peat.
But two seniors want to leave with more than just state titles. They’re swimming toward state records.
Mark Freund has the story.
by: Mark Freund
Posted:
Updated:
WAUKEE — The Waukee swim team is the best in the state. In February, the Warriors will aim for a three-peat.
But two seniors want to leave with more than just state titles. They’re swimming toward state records.
Mark Freund has the story.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now