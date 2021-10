WAUKEE, Iowa — Carson Renken scored two touchdowns and Waukee Northwest defeated Ankeny Centennial 17-6 on Friday.

Renken ran in two quarterback sneaks on the goal line in the 2nd quarter. The Wolves added a field goal right before halftime to go up 17-0 over Ankeny Centennial.

Ankeny Centennial’s only score came with 4:14 left in the game. Quarterback Peyton Goode threw a touchdown strike to wide receiver Isaiah Stearns.

Waukee Northwest improves to 4-3 overall. Ankeny Centennial falls to 3-4.