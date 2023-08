WAUKEE – The Waukee Warriors had 10 straight winning football seasons before the high school split in to two. The 2 years following produced 2 and 4 wins.

The Warriors feel like 2023 will be their breakthrough season ti get back on the 5A map as a contender.

Waukee opens up the season at home August 25th against Ames.

John Sears has more on the