Waukee Dominates District Wrestling Meet

CARLISLE — Waukee and Johnston were the stars of the Class 3A, District 2 state qualifying wrestling meet in Carlisle on Saturday.

The Warriors are sending 12 wrestlers to state, with nine district champions. The Dragons also had a nice day, and scored the biggest win of the meet when No. 2 Caleb Helgeson beat No. 1 and defending state champion Mickey Grifftih (Lincoln) at 170 pounds.

The dual team state tournament is Wednesday at Wells Fargo Arena. The individual state tournament runs Thursday through Saturday.