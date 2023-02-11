IOWA CITY – The Waukee swimming program is a dynasty, Warriors won another state title on Saturday, their 5th in the last 8 years, 3rd in a row.
Waukee finished with 304 team points, most ever at a state meet. Valley took 2nd, Ames 3rd.
by: John Sears
Posted:
Updated:
IOWA CITY – The Waukee swimming program is a dynasty, Warriors won another state title on Saturday, their 5th in the last 8 years, 3rd in a row.
Waukee finished with 304 team points, most ever at a state meet. Valley took 2nd, Ames 3rd.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now